File details investigation into John Mulaney ‘SNL’ monologue

A file obtained by The Associated Press shows the U.S. Secret Service investigated John Mulaney, but found no wrongdoing in a joke the comedian made on “Saturday Night Live” in February 2020. Last month, Mulaney revealed that a joke he told during the show was believed to be about President Donald Trump fell under scrutiny of the U.S. Secret Service. The file on Mulaney obtained by the AP shows Mulaney was cleared of being a national security threat as the comedian and “SNL” alum made no direct threats towards the outgoing president of the United States.