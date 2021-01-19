From Gaga to Garth, Miranda to Moreno: Celebs join inaugural

The inaugural celebration will be pared down, distanced, much of it virtual. Still, a slew of celebrities will be descending on Washington, virtually and a few in person. They include Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks, who will be performing at the swearing-in ceremony. Many others will appear at virtual events like “Celebrating America,” a 90-minute broadcast hosted by Tom Hanks and featuring Bruce Springsteen, John Legend, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi. Actor Christopher Jackson, the original George Washington in Broadway’s “Hamilton,” will be performing at a virtual “ball” for the Creative Coalition, and says he’s humbled to participate in an essential rite of American democracy.