Gas prices going up near you? AAA says it probably will continue to increase

(WBNG) -- If you've noticed your gas prices rising recently, know that they may continue to increase.

AAA says that gas prices are up in New York state and, overall, nationally because of the price of crude oil, which is above $50, and that leads to rapid increases.

Here in Binghamton, they break down the increase in just one week.

"The price in Binghamton right now is $2.48 on a gallon on average by gasoline. That's 9 cents up from a week ago, so it's a little more than a penny a day. It's a rapid increase -- typically when prices rise we don't see them rise that quickly, but then again, we're in uncertain times," explained Eric Stigberg, Managing Director of Marketing, Public and Governmental Affairs at AAA Northway.

Stigberg also comments that we'll have to wait and see what happens in the new administration, as there is talk for a Biden administration to cancel the Keystone Pipeline which would impact the oil industry.

He adds that gas prices won't decline until the price of oil does.