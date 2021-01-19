Give back and get fit with the Triple Cities Runners Club

(WBNG) -- Although its cold outside and coronavirus restrictions are in place, the President and Director of Communication of Triple Cities Runners Club, Raymond Fryc, says running isn't canceled.

The Tom Hamlin January Freeze 10 K Series on Sat. Jan. 23, Sat. Jan. 30, and Sat. Feb. 6 at Otsiningo Park offers a race atmosphere while still focusing on coronavirus safety. Fryc says the race is limited to 45 runners, masks are required, and there are no post-race events in order to encourage social distancing.

Fryc says the Triple Cities Runners Club not only hosts running competitions, but the club also supports the community through a scholarship program and a youth shoe program.

By becoming a Member of TCRC, you can support these efforts and also receive discounts at local businesses. Members also receive discounts on races including a free entry into the Tom Hamlin January Freeze. Membership costs $20.

For more information visit Triple Cities Runners Club website here or Facebook page here.