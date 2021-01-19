Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Sam Reinhart and Curtis Lazar each scored two goals to lead the Buffalo Sabres to their first win of the season, 6-1 over the Philadelphia Flyers. Carter Hutton stopped 21 shots for the Sabres. Jack Eichel and Taylor Hall each had three assists. Reinhart had his 10th career multigoal game. Hall became the fifth player in the last 20 years to record a point in each of his first three games as a member of the Sabres.

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The San Diego Padres are adding yet another pitcher to their rotation, agreeing to bring right-hander Joe Musgrove to his hometown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates, according to a person familiar with the deal. Another person confirmed the New York Mets were also involved in the trade, acquiring left-hander Joey Lucchesi from San Diego. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because the trade had not been announced. Musgrove, who played at Grossmont High in suburban El Cajon, California, will join a rotation that includes Yu Darvish and Blake Snell, who were obtained in blockbuster trades after Christmas.

UNDATED (AP) — Gonzaga once again has racked up all but the two first-place votes that went to Baylor in the latest Associated Press men’s college basketball poll. Villanova remained firmly behind the preseason top two despite not playing a game since Dec. 23 due to COVID-19 pauses within its program. Iowa and Texas swapped places to round out the top 5, while Duke plummeted from the poll for the first time since February 2016 following its loss to Virginia Tech. Louisville also fell out while No. 18 Alabama and No. 24 UCLA were newcomers to the poll.

UNDATED (AP) — Welcome back to the floor, Villanova. The third-ranked Wildcats have not played a game since Dec. 23 because of positive COVID-19 tests that ensnared coach Jay Wright and several other Tier 1 program members. But after having six games postponed following its win over Marquette, Villanova is set to play twice this week beginning with a game against Seton Hall on Tuesday night. The Wildcats then play Providence on Saturday.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Reliever Archie Bradley and the Philadelphia Phillies have finalized their $6 million, one-year contract. The right-hander was 2-0 with a 2.95 ERA and six saves in 16 games last season with Arizona and Cincinnati, and he earned $1,518,519 prorated from a $4.1 million salary. Bradley had a career-best 18 saves in 2019. The 28-year-old Bradley joins a bullpen that was among the worst in Major League Baseball. Philadelphia’s relievers combined for a 7.06 ERA, and the team blew three-run leads eight times. The Phillies fell one win shy of qualifying for the postseason for the first time since 2011.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies have acquired infielder C.J. Chatham from the Boston Red Sox for a player to be named or cash. Chatham hit .298 with 14 home runs and a .739 OPS in 266 minor league games. He batted .302 with two home runs in 20 games in Tripe-A in 2019.