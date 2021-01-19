Italian PM wins crucial vote in Senate with very thin margin

ROME (AP) — Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte has won a crucial confidence vote in the Senate, keeping his wobbly coalition afloat for now, but with such a shrunken majority it will make it extremely hard to effectively govern a country reeling from the pandemic. The vote Tuesday night went 156 to 140 in his favor, with 16 abstentions, mainly from a coalition ally that bolted the government last week. Had Conte lost, he would have been required to resign. But an absolute majority in the Senate is 161, so Conte faces a tough time finding reliable allies in Parliament to help pass pandemic economic relief measures.