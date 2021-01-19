Johnson City vaccination site now open

JOHNSON CITY (WBNG) -- On Tuesday, New York State's vaccination site opnened in Johnson City.

At the opening, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul described the day as a "turning point in the war against Covid," and the site as something you'd set up on a battlefield.

In an effort to reach as many New Yorker's as possible, including minority communities who have suffered the most from the pandemic, Hochul also said that in addition to the site, people may see pop up vaccine pods in certain areas and communities.

But, Hochul adds, the only way to get as many people vaccinated is to have enough vaccine doses.

"We are fighting a battle and knowing that your weapon can help destroy the enemy, but your short on the weapons. We need more weapons, we need more vaccines out of Washington and we needed them yesterday," said Hochul.

She adds that she wants to reassure the public that the sites are ready for people to come get vaccinated, but also urges patience and understanding.

As of today, she says, the site here in Johnson City does not have any available appointments yet.

To find appointments and more information online, click here.

To inquire about appointments via the phone call 1-833-697-4829.