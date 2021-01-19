LINK: State creates ‘COVID vaccine tracking’ site

(WBNG) -- New York State has created a COVID-19 vaccine tracker to track the progress of the distribution of the vaccine.

You can check the progress of the vaccine and its distribution by clicking here.

The tracker allows people to see how many first and second doses of the vaccine have been administered and received.

On Tuesday, the state opened up its mass vaccination site at the former Gannett Printing Building in Johnson City at 10 Gannett Drive.

