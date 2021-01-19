Capitol rioters hold out long-shot hope for a Trump pardon

In what could be the longest of legal long shots, several of those arrested for storming the U.S. Capitol are holding out hope that President Donald Trump will use some of his last hours in office to grant the rioters a full pardon. Longtime advisers to Trump are urging him against such a move but the rioters contend their argument is compelling: They went to the Capitol to support Trump, and now it’s time for Trump to support them. Among them is Dallas-area real estate agent Jenna Ryan, who says, “I feel like I was basically following my president.”