Man charged with 5 new felonies in Iowa Trump rally shooting

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Prosecutors have added five felony weapons and assault counts against a white man already charged with attempted murder for shooting into a car carrying four Black girls during a rally for President Trump in Iowa. The Polk County Attorney’s Office has filed a formal charging document against 25-year-old Michael McKinney who has been jailed since his arrest hours after the Dec. 6 shooting near the Iowa Capitol in Des Moines. In addition to attempted murder, the document charges McKinney with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, willful injury, assault while participating in a felony, reckless use of a firearm and going armed with intent. He has said he fired in self-defense.