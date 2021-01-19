McConnell pressures Democrats to keep Senate filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is pressuring Democrats to keep the filibuster. That’s the procedural tool that progressives are eager to to do away with so President-elect Joe Biden’s legislative priorities can be approved more easily over GOP opposition. McConnell has told Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer that retaining the legislative filibuster should be part of their negotiations. The two Senate leaders met Tuesday as they try to hammer out a power-sharing agreement in the narrowly divided Senate. The chamber will be split 50-50 with a Democratic vice president, Kamala Harris, breaking ties.