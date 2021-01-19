Meghan seeks court ruling over ‘serious breach’ of privacy

LONDON (AP) — Lawyers for the Duchess of Sussex are asking a British judge to settle her lawsuit against a newspaper before it goes to trial. They say the paper’s publication of a “deeply personal” letter to the duchess’s estranged father was “a plain and a serious breach of her rights of privacy.” The duchess is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over five articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that published portions of a handwritten letter to her father, Thomas Markle, after her marriage to Britain’s Prince Harry in 2018. Associated Newspapers is contesting the claim, and Thomas Markle says he has been “vilified” as a dishonest publicity-seeker by Meghan and her lawyers.