Mets fire GM after he sent explicit texts to female reporter

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Mets general manager Jared Porter has been fired after sending graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 when he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office.

Mets owner Steve Cohen says “we have terminated Jared Porter this morning.”

ESPN reported that Porter sent dozens of texts to the woman. ESPN said it obtained a copy of the text history.

New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month after he spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager.

Mets president Sandy Alderson said Porter acknowledged to him a serious error in judgment.