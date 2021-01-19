Mets GM admits explicit texts to female reporter

NEW YORK (AP) -- New York Mets general manager Jared Porter sent graphic, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office, according to an ESPN report.

Porter sent dozens of texts to the woman, concluding with a picture of "an erect, naked penis," the report said.

ESPN said it obtained a copy of the text history. New York hired the 41-year-old Porter last month after he spent the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice president and assistant general manager.

Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement that Porter acknowledged to him a serious error in judgment, expressed remorse and had previously apologized for his actions