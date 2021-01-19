No. 3 Villanova edges Seton Hall in return from 27-day break

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Cole Swider hit the winning free throw in the final seconds and Collin Gillespie scored 22 points to help No. 3 Villanova win its first game in 27 days, 76-74 over Seton Hall. Jermaine Samuels had 20 points for Villanova. The Wildcats held steady in the Top 25 as their schedule crumbled because of COVID-related issues. Two-time national championship coach Jay Wright tested positive around Christmas, and the Wildcats paused their season as players tested positive. Villanova had four games postponed since it beat Marquette on Dec. 23.