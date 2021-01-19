Pennsylvania statewide row officers sworn for 4-year terms

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s three statewide row officers are in place to serve for the coming four years. In separate ceremonies Tuesday the attorney general, auditor general and treasurer were sworn in. Democratic Attorney General Josh Shapiro was elected to a second term in November. He took the oath in the Pennsylvania Judicial Center. Republican Tim DeFoor was elected auditor general, succeeding Democrat Eugene DePasquale, who is term-limited. DeFoor was sworn in at the King Mansion along the Susquehanna River. Republican Stacy Garrity unseated incumbent Democratic Treasurer Joe Torsella. Garrity’s ceremony occurred in the Forum Building, behind the Capitol.