Person shot following armed robbery in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WBNG) -- The Elmira Police Department says one person is getting treatment for a gunshot wound following an armed robbery on Sunday.

The police department says upon arrival at a residence on West Henry Street, officers found the injured victim and were able to get a brief description of what happened.

They say there was another witness who provided officers with additional information. This person told officers there were two suspects, and they stole property while in the house and began to flee.

While attempting to leave, a person tried to stop the suspects, and a brief struggle ensued, police say. The person was shot while trying to stop the suspects.

One suspect left on foot, the other in a vehicle. Elmira Police followed the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off. Officers found the vehicle minutes later, where it had crashed between two houses on Pennsylvania Avenue. The driver fled from the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officials believe this was not a random act. They say they believe the victim and suspect know each other.

Anyone who has information about this incident should call the Elmira Police Department at (607) 737-5626.