SAT doing away with optional essay, subject tests

NEW YORK (AP) — The College Board is removing the optional essay from the SAT and doing away with subject tests amid a changing college admissions landscape. The not-for-profit College Board says the pandemic has highlighted the importance of being innovative and adaptive going forward. The pandemic has forced the widespread cancellation of group testing sessions for the SAT and rival ACT since March, leading numerous colleges to eliminate testing requirements for the current admissions cycle. Other institutions have permanently made entrance exams an optional part of applying to college. Before the pandemic shut down schools, nearly 2.2 million 2020 high school graduates took the SAT.