Self-described militia members jailed on riot charges

CINCINNATI (AP) — Three self-described militia members from Ohio and Virginia have been arrested on federal charges that they participated in the assault on the U.S. Capitol earlier this month. Federal documents alleged that the Virginia man, called “Commander Tom,” said he wanted to next storm Ohio’s capital. Authorities stated that 65-year-old Thomas Edward Caldwell of Clarke County, Virginia, appears to have a leadership role in the Oath Keepers. The FBI calls that a paramilitary group that believes in a “shadowy conspiracy” to strip Americans of their rights. It often recruits current and former military, police or other first responders. It wasn’t clear immediately whether any of three had military or law enforcement experience.