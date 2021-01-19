Southern Tier Tuesdays: Bainbridge Soup Kitchen

(WBNG) -- Bainbridge Soup Kitchen is the winner of a two thousand dollar grant from Upstate Shredding for Southern Tier Tuesdays.

The nonprofit partners with several churches in Bainbridge to serve free meals to the community every Saturday year round.

Paul Davis with the Bainbridge Soup Kitchen says before the panemic, the organization served an average of 40 to 50 meals during the sit-down service.

Davis says once the pandemic hit the number of meals being served each week doubled and new people were coming by for the takeout only service.

The Bainbridge Soup Kitchen is on 27 North Main Street in Bainbridge in front of the First United Methodist Church. The free takeout only meals are available from 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. on Saturday.

To volunteer with the Bainbridge Soup Kitchen or for more information on their services visit their Facebook page here.

Southern Tier Tuesdays is a philanthropic endeavor of Adam Weitsman, owner of Upstate Shredding, and his daughter, Clover. For more information or to nominate a Southern Tier non-profit go to southerntiertuesdays.com