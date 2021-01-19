Swiss gov’t urges rejection of ban on full-face coverings

GENEVA (AP) — Switzerland’s executive branch is urging voters to reject in an upcoming referendum a proposal that would ban full-face coverings like Muslim niqabs and burqas and ski masks worn by some protesters. Three years after the proposal was first floated — and long before widespread mask-wearing due to the COVID-19 pandemic — the Swiss are to take up the proposal entitled “Yes to a ban on covering the face” on March 7. It’s one of three measures on national ballots in the latest installment of regular referendums in Switzerland that give voters a direct say in policy-making.