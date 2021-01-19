Thai leader threatens punishment for false vaccine news

BANGKOK (AP) — Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is warning that his government will prosecute anyone who shares false information about coronavirus vaccines in social or mass media. Prayuth’s warning is an apparent reaction to charges that his government has done too little to acquire adequate supplies of vaccines. The criticism took on a sharp political tinge after a popular politician aired such allegations in an internet broadcast. There also have been allegations that well-connected companies stand to profit unfairly from government contracts to produce vaccines, charges denied by the government and the companies involved.