Trump expected to pardon former strategist Bannon

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is expected to pardon his former chief strategist, Steve Bannon, as part of a flurry of last-minute clemency action that appears to be still in flux in the last hours of his presidency. That’s according to a person familiar with his thinking who spoke on condition of anonymity to discussed private deliberations, stressed that Trump has flip-flopped repeatedly and warned the decision could be reversed until it’s formally unveiled. Trump is expected to offer pardons and commutations to as many as 100 people in the hours before he leaves office at noon Wednesday. Bannon was charged with duping thousands of investors who believed their money would be used to fulfill Trump’s chief campaign promise to build a wall along the southern border.