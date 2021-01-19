UN chief intends to invite Cyprus rivals to meet soon

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says he intends to invite the rival leaders on Cyprus to an informal meeting “as soon as practicable.” But he warns that this meeting must be different and help clarify “the true extent” of their common vision “and outline steps necessary to chart a way forward.” The U.N. chief also warned in a report circulated Tuesday that “time is working against a mutually acceptable political settlement in Cyprus.” Guterres gave no date for the meeting of Cyprus’ rival Greek and Turkish Cypriot leaders along with the three “guarantors” of Cyprus’ independence — Greece, Turkey and Britain.