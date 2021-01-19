UN: Pandemic, surging food prices leave many in Asia hungry

The United Nations Food and Agricultural Organization says more than 350 million people in the Asia-Pacific are going hungry as the coronavirus pandemic destroys jobs and pushes food prices higher. A report issued Wednesday follows an earlier one that forecast that in a worst case scenario 828 million people might suffer from acute hunger. The latest estimate is that nearly 688 million people globally are, more than half of them in Asia. It said the largest share are in South Asian countries like Afghanistan, where four in 10 people are undernourished. A key factor is food affordability, which is a problem in wealthy nations like Japan as well as impoverished places like East Timor and Papua New Guinea.