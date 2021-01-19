US puts visa restrictions on Tanzanian officials over vote

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The United States says it has placed visa restrictions on unnamed Tanzanian officials who it says were “responsible or complicit in undermining” the country’s election last year. A statement by Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asserts that the officials contributed to the “downward trajectory of the country’s democracy” and the U.S. “will not hesitate to take additional actions.” The October election in the East African country was marred by violence against opposition leaders, internet disruptions and widespread allegations of vote-rigging. Leading opposition presidential candidate Tundu Lissu returned to exile soon afterward, accompanied to the airport by diplomats to ensure his safety.