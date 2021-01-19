Washington, Malek and Leto face off in ‘The Little Things’

The new crime drama “The Little Things” brings together a group of acting heavyweights and unlikely bedfellows in Denzel Washington, Rami Malek and Jared Leto. The three Academy Award winners had wildly different acting and preparation styles, but writer-director John Lee Hancock said everyone brought their A-Game for this 1990, LA-set crime drama about law enforcement and obsession. Washington, who thinks of his counterparts as “young actors” and the next generation, said it was similar to getting in the ring with world champions. The film, which is almost 30 years in the making, opens in theaters and on HBO Max on Jan. 29.