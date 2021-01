Albanian soldier dies in Afghanistan peacekeeping mission

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Albania’s Defense Ministry has reported the death of a soldier in Afghanistan, the second from the tiny Western Balkan country to die during the international peacekeeping mission. The ministry said in a statement Wednesday that the soldier, identified only by the initials Xh. J., died Tuesday night at 1810 GMT. It didn’t specify the location or give any details about the circumstances. The ministry said that the Albanian military was assisting an investigation by the command of the Resolute Support Mission operation in Afghanistan, made up of around 16,000 troops from 38 countries. Albania, a NATO member since 2009, has been part of the international mission since 2010. The country currently has 99 troops in Afghanistan.