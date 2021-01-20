States report vaccine shortages and cancel appointments

NEW YORK (AP) — The push to inoculate Americans against the coronavirus is hitting a roadblock: A number of states are reporting they are running out of vaccine. Tens of thousands of people who managed to get appointments for a first dose are seeing them canceled. About half of the 31 million doses distributed have been administered so far. Only about 2 million people have received the two doses needed for maximum protection against the virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.