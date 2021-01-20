Biden to review Trump’s changes to national monuments

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — President Joe Biden says he plans to review the Trump administration’s downsizing of two sprawling national monuments in the American Southwest. One is on lands considered sacred to Native Americans who joined environmental groups in suing when the boundaries were redrawn in 2017. The new Democratic president also said Wednesday he plans to ask the U.S. Department of the Interior to reassess a rule change that allowed commercial fishing at a marine conservation area off the New England coast. The moves are part of Biden’s expansive plan to tackle climate change and reverse the Trump administration’s “harmful policies.”