Binghamton wrestling using changes this season as motivation

(WBNG) -- After getting off to a late start this season, the Binghamton wrestling team is back on the mat.

“I think the motivation is the process,” said coach Kyle Borshoff. “What we've gone through. Everything that my guys have sacrificed to be here.”

The season started two weeks ago and the Bearcats are off to a hot 2-0 start. With a number of COVID protocols in place, the preparation looks different.

“We have it set up where all of our athletes aren't all interacting with each other,” said Borshoff. “Everyone on our team has certain practice partners.”

Borshoff said aside from the COVID-19 protocols they had some additional adjustments to get used to.

“It's been more challenging in a team sense,” he said. “We can't get together and do team bonding activities where everyone is engaged and interacting.”

Despite the challenges, wrestler Lou Deprez said Borshoff is doing a good job at keeping the team motivated.

“We've been going after it in practice and getting after it out on the mats,” said Deprez.

Borshoff said his team knew going into the season they would have to make a number of sacrifices.

"They understand that and they realize that every opportunity they have this season, it really at the end of the day is a bonus opportunity," said Borshoff.

For Deprez and his coach, the goal remains the same.

“I want to be a national champ,” said Deprez. “That's always my priority.”

"All of the things they have to do to accommodate for COVID, it hasn't changed their goals," said Borshoff.

The Bearcats will travel to West Point on Saturday for a match against Army.