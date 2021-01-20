Chiefs’ Chad Henne goes from backup QB to playoff stage

Chad Henne came off the bench cold in the heat of a tense playoff game and delivered the game-sealing plays for Kansas City in his most consequential performance in a win since 2013. Henne became just the latest understudy quarterback to deliver a memorable performance in the postseason when he relieved an injured Patrick Mahomes and closed out a 22-17 win over Cleveland that sent the defending champion Chiefs into the AFC championship game. If Mahomes remains in concussion protocol and can’t start this week, Henne will try to follow in the footsteps of other playoff fill-ins at quarterback like Nick Foles and Jeff Hostetler.