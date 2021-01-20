Coldest air in awhile is on the way

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Chance of snow showers, especially north, northeast of Binghamton. 30% chance, but 70% north and northeast. Early low temperatures; temps slowly creep upward. Wind: SW/S 6-13 Low: 8-17↑

Forecast Discussion:

Scattered lake snow showers taper this evening and tonight giving way to some limited clearing before clouds increase again tonight. Temperatures will drop quickly under any clearing and could drop into the single digits in the coldest spots. Temperatures are expected to steady then slowly rise overnight. Lows range from 8 to 17. Light snow showers are possible overnight, especially north and northeast. The chance of snow is 30% but 70% north and northeast.

Colder weather is coming and we could now be dealing with some accumulating snow early next week. We'll let you know on 12 News at 5, 5:30 and 6 how cold it will get and what the chances of a storm early next week are right now.