Embiid scores 42, leads 76ers past Celtics 117-109

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid had 42 points and 10 rebounds and Tobias Harris scored 22 points to lead the Philadelphia 76ers to a 117-109 win over the Boston Celtics. Embiid is off to the best start of his career and topped 40 points for the second time in three games. He made 12 of 19 from the floor and was 17 of 21 from the free-throw line. He did it in 34 minutes and scored 20 points in a half for the fifth time this season. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points and Marcus Smart had 25.