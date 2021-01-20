Finding The Good: Young men honored for helping neighbors during historic snowstorm

ENDWELL (WBNG) -- Almost a month after the historic snowstorm hit the Southern Tier, local officials are honoring four young men who stepped up and helped their neighbors dig out.

George Phillips, along with Luis, Pablo, and Juan Quintero, shoveled several of their neighbor's driveways following the snowstorm in December of 2020.

Wednesday, State Senator Fred Akshar, along with Broome County Legislative Chair Dan Reynolds and Legislator Jason Shaw, held a zoom meeting to present the New York State Senate Commendation award to the young men.

"For me, as your State Senator, it's one of the highest awards that I in my official capacity can bestow upon the citizenry," Sen. Akshar explained during the meeting.

"We get to see the power of random acts of kindness," added Broome County Legislative Chair Dan Reynolds, "and if we can take these random acts of kindness and inspire others to do the same, I think we'll all be much, much better for it."

Endwell resident John Perricone brought attention to the young men's selfless act in a Facebook post that you can read here.

To check out the original Finding The Good story we aired on them in December, click here.