‘Good things coming’: Binghamton University preps for rest of 2021

VESTAL (WBNG) -- Despite changing politics and an ongoing pandemic, Binghamton University President Harvey Stenger is looking forward to the future.

In a preview of his State of the University address airing Thursday, Stenger told 12 News he expects the university to have a prosperous spring semester and even better prospects for the 2021-2022 school year.

He said Wednesday BU struggled financially the past year, but with $20M of stimulus funding on the way and additional savings, he said he expects the school to right its financial ship.

When asked if the change from the Trump administration to Biden's will have an effect on the school, Stenger said the primary impact will be on what types of research will be conducted.

"About a month ago, we formed a group of faculty and staff who are going to look at what will the federal government be looking at in terms of research in the future," Stenger said. "We know the federal government funds billions of dollars of research at universities every year."

Stenger added he expects more research into renewable energy and social justice will be funded in the coming years.

Students will return for this upcoming spring semester starting the first week in February.