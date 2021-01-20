Here is the latest Pennsylvania sports news from The Associated Press

VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) — Cole Swider hit the winning free throw with 1.9 seconds left and Collin Gillespie scored 22 points to help No. 3 Villanova win its first game in 27 days, 76-74 over Seton Hall. Jermaine Samuels had 20 points for Villanova. The Wildcats held steady in the Top 25 as their schedule crumbled because of COVID-related issues. Two-time national championship coach Jay Wright tested positive around Christmas, and the Wildcats paused their season as players tested positive. Villanova had four games postponed since it beat Marquette on Dec. 23.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sidney Crosby scored 1:11 into overtime to lift the Pittsburgh Penguins to a 5-4 victory over the Washington Capitals. Crosby collected his third goal of the season when he pounced on a rebound off a Kris Letang shot and flipped it by Vitek Vanecek and into the open net to give the Penguins their second win over their rivals in three days. Colton Sceviour, Evgeni Malkin, Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel also scored for Pittsburgh. Tom Wilson scored twice for the Capitals. Evgeny Kuznetsov and Lars Eller both picked up their first goals of the season but Washington let leads of 3-1 and 4-2 slip away.

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates are hopeful the rebuilding process is picking up steam following a three-team trade with the Mets and Padres. Pittsburgh sent starting pitcher Joe Musgrove to the Padres as part of an exchange that brought five players to the Pirates, including four prospects. General manager Ben Cherington says the team’s focus is on stockpiling young talent, adding he believes the club’s minor-league system is deeper than he was when he was hired in the fall of 2019. Cherington added there’s a chance the Pirates could add a veteran or two in free agency before spring training begins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Brian Ellliott made 40 saves, Travis Konecny scored his fourth goal in four games and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-0. Jakub Voracek also scored and Kevin Hayes added an empty-netter for Philadelphia, which bounced back from Monday night’s 6-1 loss to the Sabres. Konecny broke the scoreless tie with 2:09 left in the second on a breakaway, beating Carter Hutton with a backhand that went through the goalie’s legs. Oskar Lindblom set up the goal with a long bank pass from deep in the defensive zone that landed perfectly on Konecny’s stick in Buffalo’s zone.

UNDATED (AP) — Chad Henne came off the bench cold in the heat of a tense playoff game and delivered the game-sealing plays for Kansas City in his most consequential performance in a win since 2013. Henne became just the latest understudy quarterback to deliver a memorable performance in the postseason when he relieved an injured Patrick Mahomes and closed out a 22-17 win over Cleveland that sent the defending champion Chiefs into the AFC championship game. If Mahomes remains in concussion protocol and can’t start this week, Henne will try to follow in the footsteps of other playoff fill-ins at quarterback like Nick Foles and Jeff Hostetler.

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — Kofi Cockburn had 21 points and 12 rebounds, leading No. 22 Illinois past Penn State 79-65. Cockburn leads the country with 11 double-doubles this season. Ayo Dosunmu and Trent Frazier added 13 points apiece for Illinois. Myreon Jones scored 20 points and Seth Lundy added 13 for Penn State. Illinois raced to a 13-5 advantage and never relinquished the lead. The Illini led 42-28 at halftime.