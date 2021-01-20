Historic inauguration inspires women’s organizations to keep fighting for equality

(WBNG) -- Local women's organizations say they were speechless while watching Vice President Kamala Harris' inauguration. It's a historic moment many women have fought long and hard for.

"A woman by the name of Victoria Woodhull ran for president, and that was in the 1800's. It has been a very long time," said Margaret Goodfellow, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Broome and Tioga Counties.

Not only is Harris the first woman, but she is also the first Asian-American and African-American to hold the office.

"Finally, finally, we women have been pounding on that ceiling, and for women of color, it's not just a glass ceiling, it's brick," said YWCA Executive Director Carole Coppens.

Here at home, women's organizations like the YWCA and the League of Women Voters work tirelessly to uplift and elevate women. Seeing the highest-ranking female elected official in U.S. history has inspired them to keep pushing forward.

"Today is the day to bring new life and energy, and passion into that work, and don't let anybody stop you," said Coppens.

The League of Women Voters, promotes and supports women's voting rights. For them, a woman in office now sets a new precedent.

"There have been far too many barriers and biases, systemic, for women across the board. They should be aware of it, there will be obstacles, but obstacles can be overcome," said Goodfellow.

While the fight for true equity and equality will continue, women say this is a victory.

"We're in a better place today than we were yesterday, and for women, it's huge," said Coppens.