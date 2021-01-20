Italian PM Conte works to cement majority after narrow vote

ROME (AP) — Premier Giuseppe Conte is working to solidify his majority in parliament after narrowly winning a Senate confidence vote after a junior coalition ally yanked his support over Conte’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Conte was expected to brief President Sergio Mattarella on his prospects to keep governing. With a reduced majority, Conte will have to cobble together support from outside the current coalition to pass legislation. Conte’s government on Tuesday won what amounted to a confidence vote 156-140, with 16 abstentions. Conte intends to press on to confront the pandemic, the economic recession and Italy’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, as well as the spending plan for over 2 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in EU recovery funds.