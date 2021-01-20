Lessons from teachers to students on the Inauguration

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- Local teachers are discussing with students the historical significance of the Inauguration and President Biden taking office.

12 News spoke with Windsor High School history teacher Scott Symons about his message to his students.

Symons said he told his students that democracy worked today and in the end there was a peaceful transition of power.

He told his students to continue to examine the facts and hear the rhetoric from both sides.

Symons said he also encouraged students to give President Biden a chance just like they gave former President Donald Trump a chance.

Symons said only time will tell how successful President Biden's Administration will be.