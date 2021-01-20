Local leaders react to historic presidential inauguration

(WBNG) -- Community leaders are reacting and responding to the historic presidential inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Posted below are some reactions from local leaders:

State Senator Fred Akshar (R) 52nd District:

"We're living in a divided time where there's a lot of divisiveness, a lot of finger-pointing and labeling of fellow Americans. We need to get beyond that, we need to get back to the basics and remember that regardless of politics, at the end of the day we're all Americans."

State Representative Donna Lupardo (D) 123 District:

"I would like to see us return to the basics. A more collaborative approach where the interests of all the states can be addressed. We can look for a positive future for our children."

Binghamton Mayor Rich David (R):

"I would like to see a focus on high-tech manufacturing and business development. I'd like more advances on clean energy and affordable housing across the country."