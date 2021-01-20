New York State Trooper facing misdemeanor assault charge

WINDSOR (WBNG) -- A New York State Trooper is facing a misdemeanor assault charge after he hit someone while off duty.

New York State Police say a trooper is accused of striking a man in the face in the parking lot of a Dollar General on Jan. 16 and then leaving. The victim was checked out by Eastern Broome Ambulance but was not transported to the hospital.

The trooper was not on duty at the time of the altercation.

He was arrested and released and will appear in the Town of Windsor court on Jan. 25.