Olympic champion’s abuse claim triggers debate in Greece

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Olympic sailing champion Sofia Bekatorou has appeared before a public prosecutor in Greece in relation to sexual assault accusations she made that have ignited a nationwide debate on misconduct and encouraged multiple victims to make their claims public. Bekatorou won a gold medal at the 2004 Athens Games. She has said a senior sailing federation official assaulted her in 1998. The official has not been identified by prosecuting authorities and he denies the claim. An outpouring of support from public figures has been likened to the “Me Too” movement.