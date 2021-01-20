People in downtown Binghamton react to Joe Biden’s Inauguration

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- As President Joe Biden officially took office 12 News spoke with people out and about in Downtown Binghamton about their hopes for the new administration. The common theme by far was pandemic relief.

Many were hopeful the new administration will be able to speed up the roll out of vaccines.

"I'm just hoping for more distribution of the vaccine, and just hopefully no more COVID," said Brianna Mendleson.

Connnor Ryan of Rochester agreed.

"I hope that we'll have vaccines rolled out, people telling the truth and hopefully over time COVID-19 will go away," he said.

Some felt that having Democrats in charge of the white house would help make that hope a reality.

"We have democratic President, a Democratic Senate, and those are good signs, now we just have to see how they do things, this is what we need," said Daryl Stevens of Binghamton.

Matt Moriarty also lives in Binghamton. He stressed he does not support Joe Biden, but he still hopes the new administration will be successful, particularly in fighting the pandemic.

"Personally I think they're going to fall on their face," he said. "but hopefully they are able to come through and show us they are able to do something but as far as I'm aware it's going to take a whole lot to prove that,"

Specifically, he says he hopes to see relief for business owners in the area.

"Small businesses have been struggling and I'm really looking forward to assistance for small businesses and bring them back, even landlords, property owners." he said.