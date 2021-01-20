Police make arrests, find drugs and guns in Binghamton residence

BINGHAMTON (WBNG) -- Arrest were made and drugs and weapons were seized following the execution of a narcotics search warrant on Doubleday Street in Binghamton on Tuesday.

The Broome County Special Investigations Unit Task Force says it arrested and charged the following suspects:

18-year-old Mason Johnson Smith:

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (sub 3), a class C felony

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (sub 1), a class D felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the 3rd degree (sub 3), a class D felony

Two counts of criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (sub 8), a class D felony

Criminal possession of marijuana in the second degree, a class D felony

Resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor

Obstructing Governmental Administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

25-year-old Keenan Johnson:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (sub 3), a class C felony

Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree (sub 1), a class D felony

Criminal possession of marijuana in the third degree, a class E felony

Resisting arrest, a class A misdemeanor

Obstructing governmental administration in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor

19-year-old Noah Johnson-Smith:

Criminal possession of marijuana, a class E felony

17-year-old male:

Criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, a felony

Criminal possession of a firearm, a felony

Obstructing governmental administration, a misdemeanor

Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor

Police say the found 3.7 pounds of marijuana, four handguns that were illegally possessed, two high capacity magazines and ammunition. They also found $5,000 is what they expect to be drug proceeds.

Authorities say Noah-Johnson Smith was processed and later released with an appearance ticket to the Binghamton City Court. Keenan Johnson and Mason Johnson-Smith were remanded to the Broome County Correctional Facility.