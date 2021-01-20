Search continues for 2 children abducted from Monroe County

(WBNG/WROC) -- The Greece Police Department says there are no updates to share regarding the investigation into the AMBER Alert issued Tuesday.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Greece police Sgt. Jarded René said in part:

Due to the sensitive nature and complexity to this investigation we will not be releasing (or confirming) information as it relates to suspect interviews, witness interviews or other evidentiary details until it is prudent to do so. We have partnered with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies for assistance with this investigation. Please know that tireless efforts are being taken to find these children and bring this case to a successful conclusion.

An AMBER Alert was issued on Tuesday for a 3-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy who were abducted Monday night. Police say 5-year-old Dmitri Cash Jr. and 3-year-old Shekeria Cash were taken from a foster home on English Road in the town of Greece by suspects who wore ski masks and used duct tape during their break-in.

On Tuesday, Greece Police Chief Andrew Forsythe said, "the female homeowner reported that she was downstairs while her seven foster children were upstairs when she heard a crashing sound. When she saw the suspects, she screamed and when she screamed two of her children came downstairs.”

Chief Forsythe said the two suspects grabbed the homeowner and two children and used duct tape to forcibly tape all three of them together. He said they also put tape over the homeowner's mouth to prevent her from screaming.

The two suspects then went upstairs and forcibly removed Dmitri and Shekeria.

Investigators say Dmitri has short black hair and brown eyes. He is around 4-feet tall and weighs about 50 pounds. They say he was last seen wearing firetruck or dinosaur pajamas.

Investigators say Shekeria has braided black hair and brown eyes. She is around 3-feet tall and weighs about 40 pounds. They say she was last seen wearing panda pajamas.

Police say the children were taken under circumstances that lead investigators to believe they are in imminent danger.

Both suspects are described as black males, both 6-foot 1-inch-tall. Both around 200 pounds. Police say both were wearing a black knit ski mask, flannel shirt, and Dickies work pants. One of the suspects has facial hair.

A van owned by the English Road home residents was taken and later recovered at an apartment complex on Whitehall Drive.; the vehicle was abandoned.

“We believe based on the investigation that this was a planned and targeted abduction,” Chief Forsythe said.

Dmitri Cash, the father of the missing children was arrested last January. Cash was accused of forcibly removing his children from school and was accused of hitting the principal with his vehicle.

Cash is still facing four misdemeanor charges from his 2020 arrest, but it has not gone to court due to the pandemic.

The police chief could not confirm if Cash was one of the two suspects involved in the home invasion.

Anyone with information should call 911 or contact the Greece Police Department at 585-428-6666.