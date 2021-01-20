Sauerbrey advocating for better vaccine distribution in Tioga County, state says their hands are tied

OWEGO (WBNG) -- Tioga County Legislative Chair Martha Sauerbrey is expressing frustration Wednesday after the county was forced by the state to scale back their initial vaccination plan.

She says the county is still trying to get through vaccinating those in phases 1A and 1B, but have so far only been approved for 200 doses of the vaccine by the state. Sauerbrey says this is inadequate for a county of more than 48,000 residents.

Not only that, but they had to toll back their plan to have three closed pod vaccine clinics for essential workers this week. The health department is now planning one single clinic taking place in Waverly this Friday. The clinic is fully booked.

"We have just as much responsibility to take care of our 50,000 people as other major counties or major sized cities with millions of people, our people in this county are just as important as New York City, and Albany, and Rochester," she said.

For their part, the governor's office says Tioga County isn't being treated any differently than other places.

"Every providers’ allocation is based on the percent of the eligible population they are supposed to vaccinate, and while we are trying to meet surging demand statewide despite a decrease in doses from the feds, the reality is no provider will receive every dose they asked for," said Jack Sterne, a spokesman from the Governor's Office.

Sauerbrey says that's not enough, and she wants local health departments to be able to manage their vaccine distribution on their own.

"The way this was rolled out is totally inappropriate and wrong, the public health departments have been trained for years on how to do mass vaccinations, they were prepared and ready to go," she said. "We're taking care of our people, just let us do our job."

One thing that both parties can agree on is that they hope the new Biden administration will speed up the roll out.

"The problem all along has been a lack of allocation from Washington. Last week, we expanded the population of those eligible based on CDC recommendations, but the federal government continues to fail to meet the demand. Hopefully this will change with the new administration." Stearn said.

Sauerbrey also hopes to see thing change in the near future.

"I would hope the first thing on the new President's agenda is to make sure they have more vaccine made and they do everything they can because this will save lives," Sauerbrey said. "There is no greater need than that right now."