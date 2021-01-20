Three killed in military helicopter crash

(WBNG/WROC) -- According to our affiliate WROC in Rochester, three people are dead after a military helicopter crash in Mendon, NY.

They say according to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.

They say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night and witnesses reported seeing the helicopter flying low to the ground.

The New York Army National Guard released a statement to our affiliate Wednesday evening saying: