Three killed in military helicopter crash

(WBNG/WROC) -- According to our affiliate WROC in Rochester, three people are dead after a military helicopter crash in Mendon, NY.

They say according to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.

They say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night and witnesses reported seeing the helicopter flying low to the ground.

The New York Army National Guard released a statement to our affiliate Wednesday evening saying:

"A New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport crashed earlier tonight in the Town of Mendon, New York while on a routine training mission.

The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion. There were three Soldiers onboard killed in the crash.

The incident is under investigation."

Scott Sasina

