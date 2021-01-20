Three killed in military helicopter crash

Three killed in military helicopter crashNew
(WBNG/WROC) -- According to our affiliate WROC in Rochester, three people are dead after a military helicopter crash in Mendon, NY.
They say according to the New York Army National Guard, the UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter was on a routine training mission when it crashed.
They say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night and witnesses reported seeing the helicopter flying low to the ground.
The New York Army National Guard released a statement to our affiliate Wednesday evening saying:
"A New York Army National Guard UH-60 medical evacuation helicopter based at the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport crashed earlier tonight in the Town of Mendon, New York while on a routine training mission.
The aircraft was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion. There were three Soldiers onboard killed in the crash.
The incident is under investigation."