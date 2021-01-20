Skip to Content

Tommy Lasorda memorialized at Dodger Stadium service

12:44 am Pennsylvania News from the Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hall of Fame manager Tommy Lasorda was memorialized during a private service at Dodger Stadium before his burial. He died on Jan. 7 after a heart attack at age 93. His casket, covered in a huge assortment of blue and white flowers, was placed on the pitcher’s mound with a blue 2, signifying Lasorda’s jersey number, on the back of the mound. Lasorda’s wife of 70 years, Jo, attended in a wheelchair, along with their daughter, Laura. The mourners stood socially distanced around the mound. Former Dodgers Mike Scioscia, Bobby Valentine, Eric Karros and Charlie Hough were among the 10 pallbearers.

