Turkish pilots, official face 12 years jail for Ghosn flight

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish prosecutors are seeking the maximum 12 years in prison each for a Turkish private airline company official and two pilots who are accused of helping former Nissan Motor Co. chairman flee Japan. State media reports said prosecutors on Wednesday requested that two other pilots be acquitted of the charge of smuggling a migrant and be put on trial for failing to report a crime. They recommended that charges against two flight attendants be dropped. The trial was adjourned until Feb. 24. Ghosn, who was arrested over financial misconduct allegations in Tokyo in 2018, skipped bail while awaiting trial there. He was flown from Osaka to Istanbul on board a private plane and then transferred onto another plane bound for Beirut, where he arrived Dec. 30, 2019.